"I" Removal Deadline: Instructor to Registrar’s Office - Event Details

"I" Removal Deadline: Instructor to Registrar’s Office Monday, November 17, 2025 Location: Office of the Registrar, SSC Room E-101 Last day to apply for Credit-By-Exam for Fall 2025. Fees to be paid to the UH Hilo Cashier’s Office prior to taking exam. Form is available online at: hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/documents/registrar/forms/RegistrationForms/CreditByExam_uhhroRegForm.pdf For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 16, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements