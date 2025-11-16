Fall Feels & Woodland Whimsy - Event Details
Fall Feels & Woodland Whimsy
Location: Campus Center Plaza
UH Hilo students are invited to wind down as the rush towards the holidays begins, creating whimsical wood and pressed flowers/leaves ornament style decor.
Join us to help usher in more of the holiday spirit and build community in a low-pressure, creative, social environment. You can escape the stress and step into an enchanted moment for a “Fall Feels & Woodland Whimsy” craft DIY.
Meet us in the Campus Center Plaza on Wednesday, November 19th from 11:30am-1pm to create something whimsical for your dorm or home!
Supplies are limited.
For disability accommodations, contact Vanessa Carlson at 808-932-7796 (V), 808-932-7002 (TTY), or vlc411@hawaii.edu by 11/5/25.
For more information, contact: vlc411@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center Whimsical Fall flowers decoration crafts DIY
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Hale Lako Thrive Drive
- The Fall 2025 Hale Lako Thrive Drive is officially on from November 2–15. We are coming together to support Hale Lako — the UH Hilo Student Supply House — that provides non-perishable food, fresh produce, school supplies, clothing, and ...
- International Education Week 2025
- Join us for a week long adventure where culture comes alive through food, language, and fun. Participate in UH Hilo's International Education Week with our Passport Card and earn a First Class Pass to the Taste of the World event! ONLINE ...
- Fall 2025 Sports Events at Student Life Center
- Ready to get active, have fun, and meet fellow Vulcans? The Campus Recreation & Wellness Department invites all UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students, faculty, and staff to take part in our Fall 2025 Sports Events! From friendly competition to just ...
- Spring 2026 New Student Orientation
- The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Spring 2026 New Student Orientation is open to both freshmen and transfer students. The Vulcan Orientation program runs Jan. ...
- 2026-27 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. ...
- 2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open
- The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026
- **Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due: March 1, 2026** Earn UH Hilo credits while studying at our partner universities all over Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania! All students should submit their study abroad applications by ...
