Fall Feels & Woodland Whimsy - Event Details

Fall Feels & Woodland Whimsy Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:30am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza UH Hilo students are invited to wind down as the rush towards the holidays begins, creating whimsical wood and pressed flowers/leaves ornament style decor.



Join us to help usher in more of the holiday spirit and build community in a low-pressure, creative, social environment. You can escape the stress and step into an enchanted moment for a “Fall Feels & Woodland Whimsy” craft DIY.



Meet us in the Campus Center Plaza on Wednesday, November 19th from 11:30am-1pm to create something whimsical for your dorm or home!



Supplies are limited.



For disability accommodations, contact Vanessa Carlson at 808-932-7796 (V), 808-932-7002 (TTY), or vlc411@hawaii.edu by 11/5/25. For more information, contact: vlc411@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 16, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements