Resume Café - Event Details

Resume Café Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Drop by the Resume Café — a monthly, supportive space where students can get personalized resume help without the stress of a formal appointment. Free coffee for those who attend, first come, first serve ☕



✨ What you’ll gain:

- Tips on formatting, tailoring, and highlighting your experiences

- Guidance to make your resume stand out to employers and grad programs

- Confidence in your professional development journey

- Open to all students — whether you’re preparing for an internship, job, or post-graduate opportunity.



Register here to claim your spot today: forms.gle/m77FXtUJ97MHw4im7 For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

