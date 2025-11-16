IEW Zentangle & Mindfulness - Event Details

IEW Zentangle & Mindfulness Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Student Services Building, Room W201 2025 International Education Week: Zentangle & Mindfulness with Val Odachi, Certified Zentangle Teacher.



Join Certified Zentangle Teacher, Val Odlachi to learn more about the Zentangle art method. Zentangle is an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. No prior art experience required! In fact, those who consider themselves "not artistic"are encouraged to attend!



[Seats Limited, sign up] (forms.gle/vKuwXhYo4fBCLGug8)



Sponsored by First Year Experience, Campus Center, College of Arts and Sciences, Sociology Department, Peace Corps and Center for Global Education and Exchange. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

