IEW Zentangle & Mindfulness - Event Details
IEW Zentangle & Mindfulness
Location: Student Services Building, Room W201
2025 International Education Week: Zentangle & Mindfulness with Val Odachi, Certified Zentangle Teacher.
Join Certified Zentangle Teacher, Val Odlachi to learn more about the Zentangle art method. Zentangle is an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. No prior art experience required! In fact, those who consider themselves "not artistic"are encouraged to attend!
[Seats Limited, sign up] (forms.gle/vKuwXhYo4fBCLGug8)
Sponsored by First Year Experience, Campus Center, College of Arts and Sciences, Sociology Department, Peace Corps and Center for Global Education and Exchange.
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
