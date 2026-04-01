2026 Taste of UH Hilo - Announcement Details

2026 Taste of UH Hilo

Location: Food Truck Lane (between Campus Center / Student Services)

Mai, mai eʻai — Come, come and eat!



Get ready to explore fresh flavors at the 2026 Taste of UH Hilo!



Enjoy three delicious days featuring bold new menu drops from our established food trucks, plus the debut of three *new *food truck vendors.





This complimentary (free) tasting event is open to all UH Hilo students, faculty, and staff.



Join us along Food Truck Lane (between the Student Services Building and Campus Center) from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.





Come hungry, come early—first come, first served until we run out!



Wednesday, April 15



• Aloe Kine Smoothies

• Maui Smoothie: Dragon Fruit, Mango, Strawberries, Passion Fruit, Guava Juice, Aloe

• Blue Hawaiʻi Smoothie: Mango, Pineapple, Blue Spirulina, Pina Colada Purée, Coconut Cream, Aloe

• Anuenue’s Kitchen

• Dry Mein Bowls with Bean Sprouts, Kamaboko & Spam

• Adobo Fried Rice Bowls

• Kow Kow Kitchen

• Char Siu Manapua + Pork Hash Sampler

• Pizza Manapua + Pork Hash Sampler

• Pastele Manapua + Pork Hash Sampler



Thursday, April 16



• KG Mexican Food

• Chicken Mole with Refried Beans & Spanish Rice

• Sautéed Shrimp with Chipotle Cream Sauce, Refried Beans & Spanish Rice

• Hasta La Pasta

• Lasagna

• Shrimp Alfredo

• My Momma Spaghetti





Tuesday, April 21



• Thai Smile

• Pad Kra Prao (Thai Loco Moco) Bowl

• Pad Kee Mao with Tofu (Drunken Noodles) Bowl

• Bid Island Smokehouse

• Huli Chicken Banh Mi Sandwich + Chips

• Smoked Sausage Mac & Cheese Bowls

• Smoked Meat Dip + Chips



First come, first served until we run out.



Ohana‑style sharing encouraged — help yourself to extra plates and utensils and enjoy sampling a variety of dishes with friends.

Special Restrictions: First come, first served - available while supplies last.

For more information, contact: vcadmin@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7650

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