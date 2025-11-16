IEW Global Vulcan Student Panel - Event Details

IEW Global Vulcan Student Panel Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Wentworth Room 9 2025 International Education Week: Global Vulcan Student Panel



Hear diverse perspectives and global stories firsthand at the Global Vulcan Student Panel, where students share their experiences from around the world.



Sponsored by First Year Experience, Campus Center, College of Arts and Sciences, Sociology Department, Peace Corps and Center for Global Education and Exchange. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 16, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements