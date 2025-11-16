IEW Chinese/Japanese Brush Writing Workshop - Event Details

IEW Chinese/Japanese Brush Writing Workshop Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:30am – 11:30am Location: Student Services Building, Room W201 2025 International Education Week: Chinese/Japanese Brush Writing Workshop with Dr. Jean Ippolito, Art Professor.



Discover the beauty behind every brushstroke! Experience the art, culture, and calm of Chinese and Japanese brush writing.



Sponsored by First Year Experience, Campus Center, College of Arts and Sciences, Sociology Department, Peace Corps and Center for Global Education and Exchange. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags:

