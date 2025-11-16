Global Trivia Night for International Education Week - Event Details

Global Trivia Night for International Education Week Thursday, November 20, 2025, 5:30pm – 7:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Think you've got world-class knowledge? Test your skills and have some fun at Global Trivia Night, a lively challenge celebrating global education, culture, and community.



Come with your friends to Campus Center Plaza to compete in a fun boba Trivia Night! Teams will compete in a trivia-off to win pride, bragging rights, and gift cards. There will be drinks and snacks, too! The College of Arts and Sciences is sponsoring free Teapresso for the first 55 players, and Global Exchange will host a concession stand of snacks and tasty treats.



Tables open at 5:30pm and trivia begins at 6pm.



This event is held by Global Exchange, the Sociology Department, Communication Department, and the College of Arts and Sciences. For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (907) 952-3988

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 16, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements