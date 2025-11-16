Taste the world without leaving campus! - Event Details

Taste the world without leaving campus! Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 8:30am – 4:00pm Location: Campus Center Dining Room ?✨ International Education Week is here! ?



Join us at the Campus Center Dining Room (8:30 AM – 3:30 PM) as University Dining Services serves up global flavors all week long — from Turkey ?? to Egypt ??!



? Monday: Oven-Roasted Chicken & Veggie Kebabs (Turkey)

? Tuesday: Frango Churrasco – Grilled Lemon & Garlic Chicken (Brazil)

? Wednesday: Shrimp in Coconut Sauce (Indonesia)

? Thursday: Danish Roast Pork w/ Parsley Sauce (Denmark)

? Friday: Sayyadiah – Egyptian Fried Fish w/ Rice (Egypt)



Celebrate culture through food, stories, and community! ?



#InternationalEducationWeek #UHHilo



Sponsored by First Year Experience, Campus Center, College of Arts and Sciences, Sociology Department, Peace Corps and Center for Global Education and Exchange. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

