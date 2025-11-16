Mele Monday: Lunchtime Kanikapila - Event Details

Mele Monday: Lunchtime Kanikapila Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:30am – 1:30pm Location: Campus Center Dining Hall Take a break, grab lunch, and enjoy live student performances at Mele Monday, our lunchtime kanikapila series celebrating student talent, connection, and aloha spirit.



This special edition of Mele Monday is held in celebration of Lā Kūʻokoʻa Week, honoring Hawaiian independence and cultural pride through mele, talk story, and community. Come enjoy live performances by UH Hilo students, local sounds, and a welcoming atmosphere that highlights the beauty of music and togetherness. For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610 Tags:

