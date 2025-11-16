Native Hawaiian Scholarship ‘Aha - Event Details
Native Hawaiian Scholarship ‘Aha
Location: UCB 127 and UCB 100
Attend a virtual or in-person Native Hawaiian Scholarship ‘Aha Series event in your community to hear from local Native Hawaiian scholarship organizations.
Free for all Hawaiʻi high school and college students!
A meal will be provided and a chance to win a $500 scholarship.
All are welcome to attend these free events! Please register below as dinner will be provided for in-person dates.
Statewide Virtual ‘Aha Kick-off
October 14, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Register here: hawaii.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_blVEMNDURXOph1wvVT2g4Q
UH Hilo Scholarship ‘Aha
November 20, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Register here: docs.google.com/forms/d/1vEL0rIFiIlGjIgekORot6g1vGgT4WbuhWafoxvho2ew/viewform
Virtual Statewide Virtual ‘Aha
January 22, 2026, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Register here: hawaii.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Qp_KNr2BT2KChfR-Llv9mQ#/registration
Special Restrictions: Statewide Virtual ‘Aha Kick-off Registration:
https://hawaii.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_blVEMNDURXOph1wvVT2g4Q
UH Hilo Scholarship ‘Aha Registration:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1vEL0rIFiIlGjIgekORot6g1vGgT4WbuhWafoxvho2ew/viewform
Virtual Statewide Virtual ‘Aha Registration:
https://hawaii.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Qp_KNr2BT2KChfR-Llv9mQ#/registration
For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu Callie Martin
