Native Hawaiian Scholarship ‘Aha - Event Details

Native Hawaiian Scholarship ‘Aha Thursday, November 20, 2025, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Location: UCB 127 and UCB 100 Attend a virtual or in-person Native Hawaiian Scholarship ‘Aha Series event in your community to hear from local Native Hawaiian scholarship organizations.



Free for all Hawaiʻi high school and college students!

A meal will be provided and a chance to win a $500 scholarship.

All are welcome to attend these free events! Please register below as dinner will be provided for in-person dates.



Statewide Virtual ‘Aha Kick-off

October 14, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Register here: hawaii.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_blVEMNDURXOph1wvVT2g4Q



UH Hilo Scholarship ‘Aha

November 20, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Register here: docs.google.com/forms/d/1vEL0rIFiIlGjIgekORot6g1vGgT4WbuhWafoxvho2ew/viewform



Virtual Statewide Virtual ‘Aha

January 22, 2026, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

https://hawaii.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Qp_KNr2BT2KChfR-Llv9mQ#/registration For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu Callie Martin

Announcements