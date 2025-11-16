Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Taste the world without leaving campus! - Event Details

Taste the world without leaving campus!

Location: Campus Center Dining Room

?✨ International Education Week is here! ?

Join us at the Campus Center Dining Room (8:30 AM – 3:30 PM) as University Dining Services serves up global flavors all week long — from Turkey ?? to Egypt ??!

? Monday: Oven-Roasted Chicken & Veggie Kebabs (Turkey)
? Tuesday: Frango Churrasco – Grilled Lemon & Garlic Chicken (Brazil)
? Wednesday: Shrimp in Coconut Sauce (Indonesia)
? Thursday: Danish Roast Pork w/ Parsley Sauce (Denmark)
? Friday: Sayyadiah – Egyptian Fried Fish w/ Rice (Egypt)

Celebrate culture through food, stories, and community! ?

#InternationalEducationWeek #UHHilo

Sponsored by First Year Experience, Campus Center, College of Arts and Sciences, Sociology Department, Peace Corps and Center for Global Education and Exchange.

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Taste the world without leaving campus! image

Tags: International Education Week Study Abroad Travel Campus Center

