IEW Language and Cultural Exchange + Peace Corps Tabling - Event Details
IEW Language and Cultural Exchange + Peace Corps Tabling
Location: Campus Center Dining Room
Join us daily at Sodexo Campus Center Dining from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM for fun conversations and cultural connections from around the world.
Monday ?? Japanese
Tuesday ?? Europe
Wednesday ?? Filipino
Thursday ?? Korean
Friday ?? New Zealand
Discover how you can make a world of difference through service and global experiences with the Peace Corps!
Sponsored by First Year Experience, Campus Center, College of Arts and Sciences, Sociology Department, Peace Corps and Center for Global Education and Exchange.
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: IEW Study abroad international travel language peace corps
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Hale Lako Thrive Drive
- The Fall 2025 Hale Lako Thrive Drive is officially on from November 2–15. We are coming together to support Hale Lako — the UH Hilo Student Supply House — that provides non-perishable food, fresh produce, school supplies, clothing, and ...
- International Education Week 2025
- Join us for a week long adventure where culture comes alive through food, language, and fun. Participate in UH Hilo's International Education Week with our Passport Card and earn a First Class Pass to the Taste of the World event! ONLINE ...
- Fall 2025 Sports Events at Student Life Center
- Ready to get active, have fun, and meet fellow Vulcans? The Campus Recreation & Wellness Department invites all UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students, faculty, and staff to take part in our Fall 2025 Sports Events! From friendly competition to just ...
- Spring 2026 New Student Orientation
- The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Spring 2026 New Student Orientation is open to both freshmen and transfer students. The Vulcan Orientation program runs Jan. ...
- 2026-27 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. ...
- 2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open
- The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026
- **Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due: March 1, 2026** Earn UH Hilo credits while studying at our partner universities all over Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania! All students should submit their study abroad applications by ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.