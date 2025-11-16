IEW Language and Cultural Exchange + Peace Corps Tabling - Event Details

IEW Language and Cultural Exchange + Peace Corps Tabling Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Dining Room Join us daily at Sodexo Campus Center Dining from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM for fun conversations and cultural connections from around the world.



Monday ?? Japanese

Tuesday ?? Europe

Wednesday ?? Filipino

Thursday ?? Korean

Friday ?? New Zealand



Discover how you can make a world of difference through service and global experiences with the Peace Corps!



Sponsored by First Year Experience, Campus Center, College of Arts and Sciences, Sociology Department, Peace Corps and Center for Global Education and Exchange. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

