International Education Week 2025: Taste of the World - Event Details

International Education Week 2025: Taste of the World Friday, November 21, 2025, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza From street eats to global beats — experience it all at Taste of the World!



Celebrate International Education Week 2025 with a vibrant evening of global flavors, live performances, and cultural connection! Sample foods from around the world, enjoy dance and music that span continents, and meet people who bring diverse traditions to our UH Hilo community.



This event highlights the rich global perspectives that make our campus unique — a perfect way to close out International Education Week!



Sponsored by: The Campus Center, Center for Global Education and Exchange (CGEE), First Year Experience, Hale Lako, College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), the Department of Sociology, and the Peace Corps.



Come hungry, come curious, and join us for an unforgettable night of food, culture, and community! For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610 Tags:

