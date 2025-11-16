Fall AG Fest 2025 - Event Details

Fall AG Fest 2025 Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Mookini Library Lanai Join the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resource Management for a fall harvest celebration!



When: Friday, November 21, 2025, from 10am - 1pm



Where: Mookini Library Lanai



- Free refreshments

- Live entertainment by CAFNRM Faculty and Students

- Animal visits

- Poinsettia sales

- Honey sales

- Produce sales

- Aquaculture products

- and more!



More information at hilo.hawaii.edu/academics/cafnrm/fall-ag-fest-2025.php For more information, contact: marisadm@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7691

