Kaiāulu & Kōkua: Cooking with Ulu & Self Care - Event Details

Kaiāulu & Kōkua: Cooking with Ulu & Self Care

Friday, November 21, 2025, 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: Hale 'Alahonua

Aloha e Kākou!



This is the first of a Workshop Series where we will learn about Canoe Crops and Student Resources both on and off campus. Students will learn the health benefits of eating Ulu, propagating Ulu, Ulu recipes as well as about health and wellness resources both on and off campus for optimal well-being.



Come make connections with your community, learn all about Ulu and Self Care.



Food and drinks provided, fun Ulu giveaways, but spaces are limited so register early!

Special Restrictions: This program is intended for UH Hilo students.

For more information, contact: uhhsa1@hawaii.edu (808) 747-0887

Tags: