Inspecting Carol - Event Details
Location: Performing Arts Center
By Daniel Sullivan & The Seattle Repertory Theatre
Directed by Justina Mattos
A small theater company is facing funding issues and desperately trying to impress a potential National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) inspector to secure grant money. A seemingly clueless man shows up looking for an audition and is mistakenly assumed to be the inspector. The actors, convinced of his importance, cater to him, even giving him a role, while simultaneously trying to put on a decent production of A Christmas Carol. Everything that can go wrong, does, leading to comedic mayhem and a production that spirals out of control.
Inspecting Carol is often described as being in the vein of Noises Off, known for its fast-paced, door-slamming, chaotic humor.
Special Restrictions: Tickets: $20 General, $15 Discount, $10 Student w/ Valid ID & Youth 17 & Under
and are available online anytime: https://artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu or by phone: Tuesday-Thursday 9am - 11am
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
Tags: performing arts drama comedy Theater Theatre PAC Arts Center
