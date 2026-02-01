Pōpoloheno: Songs of Resilience and Joy - Event Details

Pōpoloheno: Songs of Resilience and Joy Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: UCB 127 Black History Month Presentation: Pōpoloheno: Songs of Resilience & Joy



With award-winning dancer, musician, composer, choreographer, recording artist, author and teacher Māhealani Uchiyama. Pōpoloheno is a ground-breaking project that highlights the historical bonds between Hawaiian and African cultures, recognizing shared values, struggles, and resilience.



This project seeks to challenge misrepresentations, deepen cultural understanding, and create a lasting musical tribute to Black history in Hawai’i.



Pōpoloheno is an unprecedented musical initiative celebrating the often-overlooked contributions of African-descended individuals in post-contact Hawaiian history. This transformative project, sponsored by the Gerbode Foundation, and the Kenneth Rainin Foundation, has resulted in an album of original music released in June 2025 and presented in concert performances in San Francisco and on Oʻahu in August 2025.



Presentation followed by Potluck Reception



Sponsored by UH Hilo Department of Kinesiology & Exercise Sciences & UH Hilo Waiolama Center. For more information or for disability accommodations, contact Yolisa Duley at hduley@hawaii.edu, (V) 808-932-7963, (TTY) 808-932-7002. For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

