Lotería de Feminista - Event Details

Lotería de Feminista Monday, February 23, 2026, 5:30pm – 8:30pm Location: Kehau Turnaround



Featuring Giveaways!



Feminist Lotería (Lotería de Feminista)

Kehau Turnaround

Monday 02/23 | 5:30pm



Materials will be provided

Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia workshop is included.

Light refreshments will be provided

United we stand divided we fall



Event description full:



Join us for an evening that will be a relaxed, joyful gathering centered on community and celebration. We’ll be playing Lotería and sharing food, music, dancing, singing, and conversation about Latinx and Spanish cultures.



This event intends to raise awareness for both the diaspora generation of people with mixed ethnic descent (including persons of Black / Latinx and Hawaiian / Latinx communities) and to facilitate a game night that honors the rich cultural significance of Lotería with a modern twist. Featuring on campus organizations like the Women's & LGBTQ+ Centers, Global Student Exchange, the History Club RISO and more! Enjoy free refreshments and snacks while you play, dance, and craft the night away~ For more information, contact: uhhwomen@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7831

Tags:

