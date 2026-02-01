Lotería de Feminista - Event Details
Lotería de Feminista
Location: Kehau Turnaround
You are invited to a dance and Lotería party~
Featuring Giveaways!
Feminist Lotería (Lotería de Feminista)
Kehau Turnaround
Monday 02/23 | 5:30pm
Materials will be provided
Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia workshop is included.
Light refreshments will be provided
United we stand divided we fall
Event description full:
Join us for an evening that will be a relaxed, joyful gathering centered on community and celebration. We’ll be playing Lotería and sharing food, music, dancing, singing, and conversation about Latinx and Spanish cultures.
This event intends to raise awareness for both the diaspora generation of people with mixed ethnic descent (including persons of Black / Latinx and Hawaiian / Latinx communities) and to facilitate a game night that honors the rich cultural significance of Lotería with a modern twist. Featuring on campus organizations like the Women's & LGBTQ+ Centers, Global Student Exchange, the History Club RISO and more! Enjoy free refreshments and snacks while you play, dance, and craft the night away~
For more information, contact: uhhwomen@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7831
Tags: Women's Center LGBTQ+ Center Global Student Exchange Lotería
