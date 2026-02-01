Petals and Paint - Event Details

Petals and Paint Friday, February 27, 2026, 2:30pm – 4:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Stop by for a paint-by-number session featuring flowers. Explore short info stations to learn fun plant facts, then kick back and paint at your own pace. No art skills needed—just come hang out, de-stress, and enjoy a creative break. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610

