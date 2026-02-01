Alumni Spotlight Series with Krystle Chai - Event Details

Alumni Spotlight Series with Krystle Chai

Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: College of Business and Economics (CoBE) Waiʻōlino Multipurpose Room

In collaboration with UH Hilo academic departments, the FYE program presents alumni leaders whose journeys support students as they transition into their second year and explore careers, purpose, and community impact.



Alumni Spotlight Series

From Classroom to Community



Curious about life after graduation?

?Join us as one of our alumni shares real-world experiences, career tips, and advice for making the most of your time here at UH Hilo.



Krystle Chai is the Business Manager for Community First, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in East Hawaiʻi in 2014. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Management from UH Hilo and her master’s degree in Human Resource Management from UH Mānoa. With experience spanning administration, accounting, human resources, and safety, Krystle brings well-rounded expertise to her work. An active community member, she supports several local organizations and, in her free time, enjoys traveling, watching movies, and spending time with her children.



For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808) 932-7623 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: carleysk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7387

