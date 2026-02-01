International Night 2026 - Event Details

International Night 2026

Friday, February 27, 2026, 7:00pm – 11:00pm

Location: UH Hilo Performing Arts Center

Join us for the spectacular annual International Night celebration! The show features performances representing some of the many different cultures and countries represented at UH Hilo, including Hawaiʻi, Japan, Marshall Islands, Palau, the Philippines, Pohnpei, Kosrae, Tonga and Samoa. Get your tickets early because the show always sells out in advance!

Special Restrictions: Tickets: $5 for UH Hilo and Hawai'i CC students with validated student ID card and for keiki 17 years old and younger; $20 General Admission. Buy tickets online at the Performing Arts Center website at https://hilo.hawaii.edu/depts/theatre/tickets/ or by phone at 808-932-7490 (Tuesday-Thursday from 9-11 am).

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

Tags: