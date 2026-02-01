Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Conservation Career w/Kupu - Event Details

Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Conservation Career w/Kupu Friday, February 27, 2026, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Kuleana & Community Talk Story

Building Community Through Conversation

Begin your Conservation Career with Kupu



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Ku'ulei Vickery!



Ku'ulei has been in the Hawai'i conservation field since 2008 and has been a program advisor at Kupu for the last four years.



Come learn how your beginning with Kupu can help shape a lifelong passion in the conservation field. Featuring real success stories from former participants.



Friday, February 27, 2026

12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808)932-7287 For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 22, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements