Charm Bar - Event Details

Charm Bar Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Pull up, pick your charms, and start creating. This drop-in jewelry event is all about hanging out, getting crafty, and walking away with a bracelet, necklace, or phone charm you actually want to keep. All supplies are provided—just show up and have fun. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 22, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements