Niu Forever Film Screening Student Shuttle - Event Details
Niu Forever Film Screening Student Shuttle
Location: Palace Theater
Join us for a huakaʻi to the Palace Theater on Sunday, February 22, 2026 to experience a film screening & Hoʻopono Talk Story: Mutual Emergence Talk with Dr.Manulani Aluli Meyer & Filmmaker Alex Cantatore, hosted by Hui ‘Oihana Hawaiʻi Island Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce
Join us for sharing of ʻike niu, moʻolelo in the digital age, and discussion of our mutual emergence!
UH Hilo Student Shuttle Available for the Niu Forever film screening & Ho'opono talk story session from 2-5 at the Palace Theater
Limited capacity- to attend:
1. RSVP at the Palace theater website: hilopalace.com/palace-event/niu-forever/
2. Sign up to reserve a spot on our student shuttle at the QR code
Schedule:
Leave UH Hilo Campus 2:00-2:15
Return to Campus 5:15-5:30
For more information, contact: lewislil@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7405
