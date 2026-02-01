Calligraphy Workshop with Professor Jean Ippolito - Event Details
Calligraphy Workshop with Professor Jean Ippolito
Location: Student Services Building, Room W201
Chinese/Japanese Brush Writing Workshop with Dr. Jean Ippolito, Art Professor.
Discover the beauty behind every brushstroke! Experience the art, culture, and calm of Chinese and Japanese brush writing.
Presented by the Center for Global Education and Exchange.
Wednesday, February 25th
11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Student Services Building
Room W201
uhhglobe@hawaii.edu
www.hilo.hawaii.edu/studyabroad
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: International Study abroad calligraphy art Japanese studies
What's also happening?
Announcements
- International Night Tickets On Sale Now!
- Get your tickets now for the spectacular International Night celebration! The show will be on Friday, February 27 at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center. ...
- Black History Month Film Series
- #Legacy In Motion Black Trailblazers in Sport: A Film Series Black History Month (BHM), was established to recognize and celebrate the contributions of African Americans, and to remember profound leaders who have left behind a legacy that ...
- 2026-27 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. ...
- 2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open
- The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026
- **Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due: March 1, 2026** Earn UH Hilo credits while studying at our partner universities all over Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania! All students should submit their study abroad applications by ...
- Spring 2026 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- It's time for freshman mandatory advising! Schedule your appointment with your professional academic advisor on STAR Balance between February 15-March 15, 2026. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...
