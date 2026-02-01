Calligraphy Workshop with Professor Jean Ippolito - Event Details

Calligraphy Workshop with Professor Jean Ippolito Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Student Services Building, Room W201 Chinese/Japanese Brush Writing Workshop with Dr. Jean Ippolito, Art Professor.



Discover the beauty behind every brushstroke! Experience the art, culture, and calm of Chinese and Japanese brush writing.



Presented by the Center for Global Education and Exchange.



Wednesday, February 25th



11:00 am - 1:00 pm



Student Services Building



Room W201



uhhglobe@hawaii.edu

www.hilo.hawaii.edu/studyabroad For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

