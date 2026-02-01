Language Suppresion in Hawaiʻi Schools: 1880-1945 - Event Details

Language Suppresion in Hawaiʻi Schools: 1880-1945 Thursday, February 26, 2026, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Lumi Pāhiahia Join speaker Sarah Roberts for a discussion of the historical context of language suppression in Hawaiʻi schools, from 1880-1945



This free public talk will explore Hawaiian and Pidgin suppression in schools and their impacts



Lumi Pāhiahia, Hale ʻŌlelo



Sarah Roberts is an independent scholar specializing in the history of language contact in Hawaiʻi and the wider Pacific who has published widely on Pidgin, Hawaiian and Creole languages. For more information, contact: larrykim@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7236

