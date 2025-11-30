6th CAFNRM Student Symposium - Event Details

6th CAFNRM Student Symposium Friday, December 5, 2025, 1:00pm – 4:00pm Location: UCB 112 & 115 Highlighting projects and research from students at the UH Hilo College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Management (CAFNRM).



More Info Here



For disability accommodations, contact Marisa Miyashiro, marisadm@hawaii.edu by December 1, 2025. For more information, contact: cafnrm@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7038

