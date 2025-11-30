Santa’s Workshop - Event Details
Santa’s Workshop
Location: Library Lanai
Take a break before the rush of finals! Join us for Santa’s Workshop, a cozy holiday hangout where you can sip hot cocoa, relax, and unleash your creativity with Christmas-themed blocks.
Whether you want to de-stress, get festive, or just enjoy some downtime with friends, this is the perfect spot to unwind and recharge.
Come through, build something fun, and enjoy a mellow moment before the end-of-semester push!
For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610
Tags: Campus Center SAC
