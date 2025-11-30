Let's Just Dance - Event Details

Let's Just Dance Monday, December 1, 2025, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Campus Center 301 Join us for a high-energy Glow-in-the-Dark Just Dance Night! Dance under neon lights, show off your moves, and watch the room light up with every step. Fuel up with free food while supplies last, then jump back in and keep the energy going.



Grab your friends, glow up, and let’s get moving — it’s the perfect way to unwind, laugh, and get active together. For more information, contact: pfkr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

