Sew Nani - Event Details

Sew Nani

Sew Nani Wednesday, December 3, 2025, 2:00pm – 5:00pm Location: 'Alahonua Pop-Up Want to make your own Christmas gift this year?



Curious about sewing but never tried it before?



Join us on Wednesday, December 3rd for Sew Nani! Peer Mentors will guide you step-by-step through sewing your own key fobs, lanyards, and pencil pouches. perfect to keep or gift.



No prior experience is required, and all materials will be provided.



Session 1: 2:00–3:30 PM



Session 2: 3:30–5:00 PM For more information, contact: lewislil@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7405

