B.Y.O. Blanket Movie Night: How to Train Your Dragon (Live A - Event Details

B.Y.O. Blanket Movie Night: How to Train Your Dragon (Live A Friday, November 7, 2025, 4:00pm – 6:30pm Location: Campus Center 301 Get cozy and join us for an unforgettable movie night featuring the live action version of How to Train Your Dragon!



Bring your own blanket and settle in for an evening of food, drinks, crafts, and great company. Whether you’re a longtime fan or watching for the first time, this family-friendly favorite is sure to warm your heart and sure to be a feel-good favorite for everyone. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 2, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements