Dream Lounge: Cozy Creations & Building Better Sleep Habits - Event Details

Dream Lounge: Cozy Creations & Building Better Sleep Habits Tuesday, December 2, 2025, 3:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Student Services Center Room W-201 Hi First Year Vulcans! Wind down with us at the Dream Lounge!



This cozy event invites UH Hilo first-year and transfer students to relax, create their very own comfy pillow, and learn simple tips/resources for healthier sleep habits!



With finals coming up, take a break and enjoy our hot cocoa bar + cookies while supplies last.

Recharge, get creative, and finish the fall semester strong!



Follow us at @uhhilofye for more upcoming events & opportunities For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7382

