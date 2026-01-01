Study Abroad Fall 2027 application due October 1st - Announcement Details

Study Abroad Fall 2027 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2027 departure.





Apply today: hilo.hawaii.edu/studyabroad/ For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

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Announcements

US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2027-2028 Will you be graduating in the Spring 2027? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2027-2028 academic ... Study Abroad Fall 2027 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2027 departure. Apply today: ...