US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2027-2028 - Announcement Details
US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2027-2028
Will you be graduating in the Spring 2027? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad?
Consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2027-2028 academic year. It is open to all graduating seniors, graduate students, young professionals and artists. Academic fields include the social sciences, humanities and the sciences. The Program emphasizes leadership development. Approximately 1,500 scholarships are awarded each year.
UH Hilo campus deadline is Friday, September 4, 2026.
Completed applications should be submitted electronically at apply.iie.org/apply
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
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- US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2027-2028
- Will you be graduating in the Spring 2027? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2027-2028 academic ...
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