E Mālama Ola Caring for Life Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details
E Mālama Ola Caring for Life Suicide Prevention Training
Location: SSC W-201
You're invited to attend the Hawaiʻi-based E Mālama Ola Caring for Life Suicide Prevention Training
This is a locally created & produced suicide prevention curriculum.
In this training you will learn to be aware of the (sometimes subtle) signs of suicidality, how to recognize when people want/need help, and how to access resources to support someone with thoughts of suicide.
Special Restrictions: This training is suitable for ages 15 years and older.
Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss especially to suicide may find this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.
Please register at https://surveymonkey.com/r/emalamaola_June26
For more information, contact: Stephmc@hawaii.edu (608) 571-7721
Tags: E Mālama Ola Caring fir Life Suicide Prevention Training suicide help mental health
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