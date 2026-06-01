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E Mālama Ola Caring for Life Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details

E Mālama Ola Caring for Life Suicide Prevention Training

Location: SSC W-201

You're invited to attend the Hawaiʻi-based E Mālama Ola Caring for Life Suicide Prevention Training

This is a locally created & produced suicide prevention curriculum.

In this training you will learn to be aware of the (sometimes subtle) signs of suicidality, how to recognize when people want/need help, and how to access resources to support someone with thoughts of suicide.

Special Restrictions: This training is suitable for ages 15 years and older.

Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss especially to suicide may find this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.

Please register at https://surveymonkey.com/r/emalamaola_June26

For more information, contact: Stephmc@hawaii.edu (608) 571-7721

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