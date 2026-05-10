Spring Commencement 2026 - Event Details
Spring Commencement 2026
Location: Edith Kanaka`ole Stadium
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo celebrates its graduates at the 2026 Spring Commencement Saturday, May 16, beginning at 9 a.m. at Edith Kanaka`ole Stadium. The ceremony is limited to invited guests and not open to the public. The ceremony may be viewed via livestream at: www.youtube.com/@UHatHilo/streams.
Approximately 557 students have petitioned for degrees and/or certificates and for various post-graduate credentials representing the College of Arts and Sciences, Ka Haka `Ula O Ke`elikōlani College of Hawaiian Language, College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resource Management, College of Natural and Health Sciences, College of Business and Economics, and the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy.
Spring commencement will be recorded and available for viewing at: hilo.hawaii.edu/commencement/.
Special Restrictions: The ceremony is limited to invited guests and not open to the public.
For more information, contact: hadway@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7838
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