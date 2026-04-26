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College of Arts and Sciences: Convocation and Celebration - Event Details

College of Arts and Sciences: Convocation and Celebration

Location: UCB 100

Celebrate the academic excellence and outstanding achievements of our students at the College of Arts and Sciences Student Award Convocation.

Please join us in honoring their hard work and dedication.

A celebratory lunch will be served immediately following the ceremony in UCB 127 at noon.

For more information, contact: bitter@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7095

College of Arts and Sciences: Convocation and Celebration image

Tags: CAS EndOfYear Celebration

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