College of Arts and Sciences: Convocation and Celebration - Event Details

College of Arts and Sciences: Convocation and Celebration Friday, May 8, 2026, 10:30am – 12:00pm Location: UCB 100 Celebrate the academic excellence and outstanding achievements of our students at the College of Arts and Sciences Student Award Convocation.



Please join us in honoring their hard work and dedication.



A celebratory lunch will be served immediately following the ceremony in UCB 127 at noon. For more information, contact: bitter@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7095

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of May 3, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday