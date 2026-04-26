E Mālama Ola, Caring for Life, suicide prevention training - Event Details
E Mālama Ola, Caring for Life, suicide prevention training
Location: UCB Room 112
This is a new, locally created & produced suicide prevention curriculum.
In this training you will learn to be suicide alert, how to recognize invitations for help, and how to access resources to support someone with thoughts of suicide.
Special Restrictions: This training is suitable for ages 15 years and older.
Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss, especially to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.
For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963
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