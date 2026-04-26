Alumni Spotlight Series with Kellie Miyazu - Event Details

Alumni Spotlight Series with Kellie Miyazu

Thursday, April 30, 2026, 4:30pm – 6:00pm

Location: UH Hilo Student Services Center (SSC), Room W-201

Alumni Spotlight Series

From Classroom to Community



In collaboration with UH Hilo academic departments, the FYE program presents alumni leaders whose journeys support students as they transition into their second year and explore careers, purpose, and community impact.



Curious about life after graduation?

📝 Join us as one of our alumni shares real-world experiences, career tips, and advice for making the most of your time here at UH Hilo.



Kellie Miyazu, a 2015 University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Art graduate, has served the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center since 2016 as a Graphic Designer and Youth Education Director. She continued her studies at California College of the Arts in the Bay Area, further developing her expertise in visual arts.



An accomplished muralist, painter, and educator, Kellie’s work is displayed across schools and community spaces throughout Hawai‘i Island. In 2016, she founded the Youth Arts Series (YAS), which has engaged over 2,500 keiki by expanding access to arts education in the community.



Join us for a hybrid alumni speaker session, with a hands-on workshop to follow, and learn about creative pathways through print.



April 30, 2025

UH Hilo Student Services Center (SSC), Room W-201

4:30–6:00 P.M.



For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at

(808) 932-7623 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: carleysk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7387

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