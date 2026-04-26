Lā Mei at the Lānai - Event Details
Lā Mei at the Lānai
Location: Library Lānai
Join us on the Library Lānai to celebrate Lā Mei! Come dressed in your favorite lole aloha and enjoy an afternoon of making fabric lei, listening to Hawaiian vinyl set by DJ Māwae, and sampling ʻono refreshments from Waiholokuʻi Garden. Be sure to explore a curated display on lei making resources by the Edith Kanakaʻole Hawaiian Collection.
For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418
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