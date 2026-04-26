Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Lā Mei at the Lānai - Event Details

Lā Mei at the Lānai

Location: Library Lānai

Join us on the Library Lānai to celebrate Lā Mei! Come dressed in your favorite lole aloha and enjoy an afternoon of making fabric lei, listening to Hawaiian vinyl set by DJ Māwae, and sampling ʻono refreshments from Waiholokuʻi Garden. Be sure to explore a curated display on lei making resources by the Edith Kanakaʻole Hawaiian Collection.

For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

Lā Mei at the Lānai image

Tags: library lei dj

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