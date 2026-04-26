Lā Mei at the Lānai - Event Details

Lā Mei at the Lānai Friday, May 1, 2026, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lānai Join us on the Library Lānai to celebrate Lā Mei! Come dressed in your favorite lole aloha and enjoy an afternoon of making fabric lei, listening to Hawaiian vinyl set by DJ Māwae, and sampling ʻono refreshments from Waiholokuʻi Garden. Be sure to explore a curated display on lei making resources by the Edith Kanakaʻole Hawaiian Collection. For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 26, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday