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Elevating Student Voices - Event Details

Elevating Student Voices

Location: UCB 115

Throughout the past semester, Bonner student leaders from UH Hilo have facilitated peer-led focus groups on campus to learn about students’ sense of belonging. The purpose of this initiative is to support, amplify, and empower student voices by focusing on their wide range of lived experiences - both academic and social - at UH Hilo. In doing so, the focus groups were asked about how UH Hilo and the students themselves affected their sense of belonging on campus. The data collected from those discussions is now being applied to develop recommendations made to campus leadership to create positive institutional changes at UH Hilo.

For more information, contact: jmowrer@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7830

Tags: Educational Student Research Belonging

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