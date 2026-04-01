2026 Bonner Capstone Presentations - Event Details

2026 Bonner Capstone Presentations

Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 11:00am – 12:00pm

Location: UCB 115

We invite you to two of the 2026 Bonner Capstone Presentations!



Title: Kūlia i ka Nuʻu: Striving for the Highest

Leiya Torrano, Business Administration

As a first generation student, I have learned that much of my success at UH Hilo was made possible because of the support of my community and the programs I have joined. The goal of this capstone project was to use the voices of our current UH Hilo students to create a program that supports our local high school first-generation students through developing skills that will help them reach their highest goals when they begin their college journey.



Hydroponics at the Food Basket: Unlimited Potential

Hayden Niles, Marine Science

Over the past two and a half years I have worked with vertical hydroponic towers at the Food Basket. This has not only been a learning experience for me, but also a potentially transformational pilot project for the Food Basket. In this presentation I will share my experiences and how this pilot may be applied to areas in need and to Hawai'i Island as a whole.

For more information, contact: jmowrer@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7830

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