Print, Plant, & Repeat - Event Details
Print, Plant, & Repeat
Location: PB-12
Connect with transfer students & friends, and join us for a block printing workshop rooted in creativity and mālama ‘āina!
Friday, April 24th @ Kīpuka Lanai
1:00-3:00 PM
Learn about native plants through a tour of our Kīpuka māla while enjoying lilipops.
Carve, print, and create- decorate a pouch, card, or your own clothes with your favorite plant inspired designs!
For more information, contact: lewislil@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7405
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