Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Print, Plant, & Repeat - Event Details

Print, Plant, & Repeat

Location: PB-12

Connect with transfer students & friends, and join us for a block printing workshop rooted in creativity and mālama ‘āina!

Friday, April 24th @ Kīpuka Lanai
1:00-3:00 PM

Learn about native plants through a tour of our Kīpuka māla while enjoying lilipops.
Carve, print, and create- decorate a pouch, card, or your own clothes with your favorite plant inspired designs!

For more information, contact: lewislil@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7405

Print, Plant, & Repeat image

Tags: Kīpuka NHSC

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