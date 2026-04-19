Print, Plant, & Repeat - Event Details

Print, Plant, & Repeat Friday, April 24, 2026, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: PB-12 Connect with transfer students & friends, and join us for a block printing workshop rooted in creativity and mālama ‘āina!



Friday, April 24th @ Kīpuka Lanai

1:00-3:00 PM



Learn about native plants through a tour of our Kīpuka māla while enjoying lilipops.

Carve, print, and create- decorate a pouch, card, or your own clothes with your favorite plant inspired designs! For more information, contact: lewislil@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7405

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