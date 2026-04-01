Escape the dock: Set sail to your Sophmore Voyage [FYE] - Event Details

Escape the dock: Set sail to your Sophmore Voyage [FYE]

Monday, April 27, 2026

Location: Kipuka Alahonua Pop-Up Space & The FYE Loft

Ready to Board? Welcome New Vulcans, Prepare your journey and - Escape the Dock: Set Sail to your Sophmore Voyage.



As the semester comes to an end, get ready to board our ship and set sail into your second year!

Navigate puzzles and challenges to uncover the campus tools and resources that help you chart your course into your sophomore year.



Happening between Monday April 27 – Friday May 1

The FYE Loft (8AM–4PM)

AND

Alahonua Pop-Up (10AM–6PM)



Navigate each escape room and make your way & receive your sophomore survival kit!



Event Schedule (Open to Uh Hilo Students)



#1 Receive your stamp card at the loft or Alahonua Pop-Up & Participate with us!



#2 Complete various puzzles & collect stamps at each pop up location



#3 Complete your stamp card & claim your survival kit





How It Works:

-- Start at either Pop Up location & Receive your Stamp Card

-- Complete puzzles at each pop-up dock & retrieve your stamps

-- Once stamp card is completed, Redeem your card at the FYE Loft during operations hours, and claim your survival kit





For disability accommodations, contact Uh Hilo Disability Services at

(808) 932-7623 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu by April 24, 2026

For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7382

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