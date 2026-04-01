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Mālama Honua Activity - Māla and Mālama ʻĀina - Event Details

Mālama Honua Activity - Māla and Mālama ʻĀina

Location: UH Hilo - Performing Arts Center

Learn about native plants, then beautify the Performing Arts Center's common areas by planting native species and controlling invasives.

For more information, contact: pelehonu@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7485

Tags: EarthDay Lā Honua La Honua

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