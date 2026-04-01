Mālama Honua Activity - Māla and Mālama ʻĀina - Event Details
Mālama Honua Activity - Māla and Mālama ʻĀina
Location: UH Hilo - Performing Arts Center
Learn about native plants, then beautify the Performing Arts Center's common areas by planting native species and controlling invasives.
For more information, contact: pelehonu@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7485
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- Mai, mai eʻai — Come, come and eat! Get ready to explore fresh flavors at the **2026 Taste of UH Hilo**! Enjoy three delicious days featuring **bold new menu drops** from our established _food trucks_, plus the debut of three **new ...
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