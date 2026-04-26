He Pūko'a Kani ʻĀina - Event Details

He Pūko'a Kani ʻĀina Saturday, May 9, 2026, 9:00am – 2:00pm Location: 1079 Kalaniana'ole St Hilo, HI Keaukaha Community Association and UH Hilo Coral Nursery welcome you to He Pūkoʻa Kani ʻĀina -



Come and talk story with:

- Division of Aquatic Resources,

- Hui Ho'oleimaluo, Mokupapapa Discovery Center

- Pacific Internship Programs for Exploring Science

- UH Hilo College of Natural and Health Sciences

- Waiuli We Count

- Liko Nã Pilina

- Kumuola Marine Science Education Center

- Conservational International

and more!



Free lunch, Mo'olelo Walk, & Puhi Bay coral outplanting



For more info contact: Steve Doo (doos@hawaii.edu), Ka'aka Swain (KCAPresident1924@gmail.com), or Kamaile Scholtz (scholtzk@hawaii.edu) For more information, contact: doos@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7592

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