He Pūko'a Kani ʻĀina - Event Details
He Pūko'a Kani ʻĀina
Location: 1079 Kalaniana'ole St Hilo, HI
Keaukaha Community Association and UH Hilo Coral Nursery welcome you to He Pūkoʻa Kani ʻĀina -
Come and talk story with:
- Division of Aquatic Resources,
- Hui Ho'oleimaluo, Mokupapapa Discovery Center
- Pacific Internship Programs for Exploring Science
- UH Hilo College of Natural and Health Sciences
- Waiuli We Count
- Liko Nã Pilina
- Kumuola Marine Science Education Center
- Conservational International
and more!
Free lunch, Mo'olelo Walk, & Puhi Bay coral outplanting
For more info contact: Steve Doo (doos@hawaii.edu), Ka'aka Swain (KCAPresident1924@gmail.com), or Kamaile Scholtz (scholtzk@hawaii.edu)
For more information, contact: doos@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7592
Tags: Marine Science Talk story Puhi Bay Coral Nursery Keaukaha
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