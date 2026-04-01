La Honua Keynote: From Seed to System: An OSCER Overview - Event Details
La Honua Keynote: From Seed to System: An OSCER Overview
Location: In-person Wentworth 1, UH Hilo and on Zoom
Speaker: Laura Acasio
Keynote: "From Seed to System: An OSCER Overview." This talk explores the formation and mandate of the County of Hawaiʻi Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity, and Resilience (OSCER) with the broader Earth Day movement, emphasizing collective responsibility, environmental stewardship, and justice. And, highlights current initiatives in climate adaptation, community engagement, and equity-centered decision-making, as well as collaborations across Hawaiʻi Island, grounded in place-based knowledge, global climate realities, and governance in island contexts. It concludes with future priorities for strengthening resilience initiatives and partnerships toward a more just and sustainable Hawaiʻi.
Open to Hawaiʻi CC, UH Hilo and island communities.
Registration required
Special Restrictions: Registration required : docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGspNQBkbZrwofnP7g8-EWMHPRpmBKKpBXYYfm9J00v906Mg/viewform
For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
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