La Honua Keynote: Environmental Repossession - Event Details

La Honua Keynote: Environmental Repossession Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Location: simulcast in TLC, UH Hilo & Papaʻā Hale, Hawaiʻi CC Manono campus and on Zoom Speaker: Dr. Chantelle Richmond



Keynote: "Environmental Repossession: Reclaiming Relations with Earth."



This talk explores environmental repossession, an Indigenous framework grounded in knowledge systems, social relationships, and reciprocal connections to place. Drawing on case studies from Indigenous food sovereignty, community research, and lived practices, it examines how reconnecting with land and water supports health, self-determination, and pathways toward a more sustainable future.



Dr. Chantelle Richmond is a Professor of Geography & Environment and Indigenous Studies at Western University. Indigenous health and environment scholar focused on "environmental repossession," reconnecting people, land, and community through Indigenous knowledge.



Location: Zoom (Simulcast at the The Learning Center (Upper Campus Bldg. 334, LRC 115) & Papaʻa Hale Manono Campus (Bldg. 380)



Open to Hawaiʻi CC, UH Hilo and island communities.



Registration is required Special Restrictions: Registration required : docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGspNQBkbZrwofnP7g8-EWMHPRpmBKKpBXYYfm9J00v906Mg/viewform For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 19, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

2026 Taste of UH Hilo Mai, mai eʻai — Come, come and eat! Get ready to explore fresh flavors at the **2026 Taste of UH Hilo**! Enjoy three delicious days featuring **bold new menu drops** from our established _food trucks_, plus the debut of three **new ...