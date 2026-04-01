La Honua Keynote: Environmental Repossession - Event Details
La Honua Keynote: Environmental Repossession
Location: simulcast in TLC, UH Hilo & Papaʻā Hale, Hawaiʻi CC Manono campus and on Zoom
Speaker: Dr. Chantelle Richmond
Keynote: "Environmental Repossession: Reclaiming Relations with Earth."
This talk explores environmental repossession, an Indigenous framework grounded in knowledge systems, social relationships, and reciprocal connections to place. Drawing on case studies from Indigenous food sovereignty, community research, and lived practices, it examines how reconnecting with land and water supports health, self-determination, and pathways toward a more sustainable future.
Dr. Chantelle Richmond is a Professor of Geography & Environment and Indigenous Studies at Western University. Indigenous health and environment scholar focused on "environmental repossession," reconnecting people, land, and community through Indigenous knowledge.
Location: Zoom (Simulcast at the The Learning Center (Upper Campus Bldg. 334, LRC 115) & Papaʻa Hale Manono Campus (Bldg. 380)
Open to Hawaiʻi CC, UH Hilo and island communities.
Registration is required
Special Restrictions: Registration required : docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGspNQBkbZrwofnP7g8-EWMHPRpmBKKpBXYYfm9J00v906Mg/viewform
For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
Tags: 2026 Lā Honua Lā Honua Earth Day Earth day fair earth fair environment ingigenous
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